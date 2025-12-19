NDAA directs US agencies to counter China’s influence in Indian Ocean region

Washington, Dec 19 The US Congress has directed American agencies to counter what it describes as “malign People’s Republic of China influence activities” in the Indian Ocean region under the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, signed into law by President Donald Trump

The legislation, signed on Thursday, authorises the establishment of an Ambassador-at-Large for the Indian Ocean Region within the State Department, with responsibilities that include identifying and reinforcing US diplomatic and interagency engagement to counter “malign People’s Republic of China influence activities” in the region and across countries in the area.

Under the Act, the ambassador would be responsible for ensuring coordination and continuity of US diplomatic efforts and assistance programmes across countries in the Indian Ocean region, while identifying diplomatic, military, economic, and development lines of effort deemed of strategic interest to the United States.

The Indian Ocean provision is part of a broader Indo-Pacific framework in the FY26 NDAA that emphasises competition with China across the military, economic, and strategic domains. The law repeatedly emphasises the need to strengthen the US posture, partnerships, and coordination in response to regional aggression and malign influence.

In addition to the Indian Ocean-specific mandate, the NDAA includes provisions to prevent Chinese military companies from circumventing US restrictions through third-party countries. It also requires enhanced oversight and reporting on entities affiliated with the Chinese military, security services, and state-linked organisations.

The Act further directs US agencies to assess global competition with China in the civil nuclear sector, including China’s participation in nuclear fuel markets and its role across the nuclear supply chain. These assessments are to be included in reports to Congress on US diplomatic engagement and negotiations related to civil nuclear cooperation agreements.

Within the Indo-Pacific region more broadly, the NDAA extends funding for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, authorising continued investment in military posture, infrastructure, readiness and capabilities under US Indo-Pacific Command. It also mandates efforts to strengthen multilateral defence coordination, expand information-sharing, and enhance maritime domain awareness among US allies and partners.

The legislation calls for a strategy to strengthen multilateral defence in the Indo-Pacific by expanding coordination through bilateral and multilateral forums, increasing the scope and scale of military exercises, and improving command-and-control structures among partner nations.

While China is not named in every provision, multiple sections of the Act refer explicitly to the People’s Republic of China as a strategic competitor whose activities require a coordinated US response, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

Passed annually, the NDAA sets US defence policy, funding levels and oversight requirements. The FY26 law underscores Congress’s focus on countering China’s influence and expanding US diplomatic and security engagement across strategically critical maritime regions, including the Indian Ocean.

