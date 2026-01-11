NDMC to deck up heart of Delhi for India AI Impact Summit next month

New Delhi, Jan 11 The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an extensive and comprehensive civic revamp across its jurisdiction as it gears up for the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held from February 15 to 20, an official said on Sunday.

Envisioned as a major global platform on inclusive artificial intelligence, the summit will bring world leaders, policymakers, innovators, and global AI experts to New Delhi, placing the city firmly in the international spotlight, the official said in a statement.

In its efforts to improve air quality during the summit, NDMC is deploying smog guns, mist sprayers, water sprinklers, and strict enforcement measures against polluters.

Given the high concentration of hotels and diplomatic movement in NDMC areas, focused efforts are being made to enhance the surrounding urban aesthetics and environmental quality.

As part of the summit's public engagement initiatives, Central Park at Connaught Place, has been allocated to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from February 16 to 20, where leading AI companies are expected to set up interactive stalls for public outreach and demonstrations.

The revamp plan also covers important locations hosting pre-event activities and bilateral engagements, including Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, major five-star hotels, and the India Gate precinct.

Additionally, roads leading to popular tourist destinations such as Connaught Place, Central Park, Lodhi Garden, Humayun's Tomb, Delhi Haat, Nehru Park, and surrounding areas are being comprehensively upgraded.

To ensure improved civic amenities, NDMC is prioritising the maintenance of roads and footpaths, achieving 100 per cent functionality of street and pole lights across roads, roundabouts, and market areas, and removing overhead cables near monuments to enhance the city's visual landscape.

Decorative and aesthetic illumination is also being planned to further elevate the city's ambiance during the event, the statement added.

In line with the vision of delivering a G20-level experience, NDMC has launched an extensive and comprehensive civic revamp across its jurisdiction.

The preparations aim to project India's technological prowess, urban excellence, and renowned hospitality through world-class infrastructure, immaculate cleanliness, enhanced lighting and aesthetic beautification.

"These initiatives are being undertaken under the directions of Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi, to ensure a lasting global impression of a modern, efficient, and welcoming capital city," the statement said.

Operational readiness forms another critical pillar of the preparations, the statement said, adding that NDMC is setting up a dedicated control room, deploying nodal officers, and optimally utilising mechanical road sweepers in sensitive and high-visibility zones.

Close coordination is being maintained with security agencies, traffic authorities, and other civic bodies to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries, effective parking management, and seamless logistical arrangements.

Measures to control stray animals in critical areas are also being intensified to ensure safety and order, the statement added.

