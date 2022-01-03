Nearly 340,000 e-IDs distributed to Afghans in 4 months

Kabul, Jan 3 The Afghan National Statistics and Information Authority said that it has distributed about 340,000 computerized national identity cards from September to December 2021.

"The nationwide distribution process of the newly printed e-ID cards is now going on normally covering 13,000 to 15,000 applicants on a daily basis in 20 provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," Xinhua news agency quoted the Authority as saying.

The e-ID cards distribution process will be resumed in 14 provinces after assessment and evaluation of the administration's technical teams, it added.

The process of issuing the e-ID cards and passport were halted after Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor