"Necessary to have govt that takes country towards 'Viksit Bharat' swiftly": PM Modi after releasing BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

New Delhi [India], April 14 : Emphasising the rising tensions across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that during such tensions, it becomes even more necessary to have a strong and stable government with a full majority that can take the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' swiftly,' after unveiling the BJP's manifesto.

Addressing the gathering of leaders at party headquarters in the national capital after the unveiling of the BJP's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', PM Modi noted that there is a situation of war going on across the world.

He further stressed that the security of Indians living in these regions is India's priority.

This comes amid the tensions between Israel and the Hamas terror group, Israel and Iran, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Notably, Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched more than 200 projectiles at Israel on Saturday night, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

India, in response, expressed concerns highlighting the threat to peace and security in the region and called for an immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and return to diplomatic negotiations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Moreover, PM Modi further said, "Cloud of uncertainty is hovering over the world today. There is a situation of war. The world is tense. In such times of crisis, the security of Indians living in these regions is our priority."

PM Modi emphasised that with tensions across the world, it is necessary to have a strong government that makes the country economically prosperous, adding that the BJP is determined for this.

"When such tensions prevail across the world, it becomes all the more necessary to have a strong and stable government with a full majority - such a government that makes the country economically prosperous, that takes the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' swiftly and the BJP is determined for this. The BJP's manifesto gives a guarantee for one such government," he said.

"India, being a friendly nation, will keep on making efforts for the betterment of humanity," PM Modi added.

Following Iran's airstrikes in Israel, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory to Indian citizens there to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities.

The embassy further highlighted that they are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the Israeli authorities.

Moreover, the Hamas terror group attacked Israel on October 7, killing thousands of people and taking hundreds of people hostage.

In a move to retaliate, over 13,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terror groups have been killed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.

Additionally, some 1,000 terrorists were inside Israel on October 7, when gunmen rampaged through southern communities, massacring some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 253 to Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor