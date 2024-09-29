"Necessary to provide hope, rekindle optimism," EAM Jaishankar stresses on reforms at UN

New York [India], September 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday at the United Nations General Assembly that when India lands on the moon or rolls out its own 5G stack, it provides hope and rekindles optimism.

Jaishankar said that overconcentration of production has hollowed out many economies.

"In these troubled times, it is necessary to provide hope and rekindle optimism. We have to demonstrate that big changes are possible...When India lands on the moon, rolls out its own 5G stack, dispatches vaccines worldwide, embraces fintech, or houses so many global capability centres, there is a message here. Our quest for a Viksit Bharat or a developed India will understandably be followed closely. An important cause of many getting left behind has been the unfairness of the current globalisation model. Overconcentration of production has hollowed out many economies, impacting their employment and social stability," he said.

Jaishankar said that several countries have extracted more from these international systems than what they have contributed, which has made it feeble.

"Countries have extracted more from the international system than they have put into it, enfeebling it in the process. We see that vividly in every challenge and every crisis. Reforming multilateralism is therefore an imperative. The urgency of this call is highlighted by the theme of this session," he said.

Jaishankar said that the UN should not leave anyone behind. This can be ensured by being undivided.

"Leaving no one behind means advancing peace, ensuring sustainable development, and strengthening human dignity. This cannot be delivered by a UN paralysed when faced with division, conflict, terrorism and violence. Nor can it be advanced if access to food, fuel and fertiliser is jeopardised. When capturing markets lacks restraint, it damages the livelihood and social fabric of others," he said.

The EAM said that the developed countries' evasion of climate action responsibilities undermines the growth of developing countries.

"Evasion of climate action responsibilities by the developed undermines the growth prospect of the developing. Indeed, when resource crunch limits the very pursuit of SDG targets, it is not just economies, but human dignity itself that is embedded. If the world is in such a state, this body must ask itself, how has this come to pass? The problems arise from a combination of structural shortcomings, political calculations, naked self-interest, and, yes, disregard for those left behind," he said.

He also said that it is natural to feel overwhelmed by the changing landscape, but the countries must address themselves to the task.

"It is natural to feel overwhelmed by what we confront now. After all, there are so many dimensions, different moving parts, issues of the day, and the changing landscape. But every change must begin somewhere, and there is no better place than where it all started. We, the members of the United Nations, must now seriously and purposefully address ourselves to that task. Not because it is a competition for influence or a squabble for positions, but because if we carry on like this, the state of the world is only going to get worse. And that could mean that more of us are going to be left behind," he said.

Jaishankar stated that the world today is polarised and conversations are difficult.

"In truth, the world stands fractious, polarised, and frustrated. Conversations have become difficult, agreements even more so. This is surely not what the founders of the United Nations would have wanted of us...Today, we find both peace and prosperity equally endangered. And that is because trust has eroded and processes have broken down."

Jaishankar reiterated his support for the theme of UNGA- 'Leaving No-one Behind'.

"We strongly support the 79th UNGA theme - 'Leaving No-one Behind'. We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the COVID pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year, and the conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications."

