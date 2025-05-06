"Need for talent abroad is a situation actually upon us today": EAM Jaishankar highlights the importance of Indian talent abroad

New Delhi [India], May 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of leveraging human resources and the novel way in which India plays a role in this area during a speech at the Global Access to Talents from India (GATI) event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In his remarks he noted that it has been the responsibility of the Ministry of External Affairs to bring both talent and the world together.

While speaking about development, he said, "Let us start with at our current state of development, there are two realities that stand up. One, that in the past, we have not developed and therefore not leveraged our human resources to the extent we could and should, and the other that it is not feasible for India to develop rapidly by emulating the pathway of other successful Asian economies, the drivers of our good are different, as is indeed the landscape."

Thus he highlighted that in order to take into consideration the cumulative impact of all these developments, "it is clear that we have now entered a cycle of sustainable talent creation on a major scale in this country."

Jaishankar then brought to attention that the issue which subsequently arises is how to nurture that talent, expand, deploy and upgrade it.

Referring to the strong Indian diaspora, Jaishankar said, "Indians have also developed by now, a strong history of employment, exploration abroad. As a result, there is techie, the entrepreneur and the professional in the United States, the blue collar and the self employed and the agreed sector in Europe and North America, as well as the scientists and researchers in so many other countries more, many global professionals like seafaring airlines and the hospitality sector have already tapped into our human resources in a civil society."

He thus remarked, "The need for talent abroad is actually a situation that is actually upon us today".

Sharing examples of his discussions with Japan's Speaker of National Assembly, Jaishankar said, "The Speaker of Japan was here to advocate an action plan that would create a concrete and predictable flow of Indian skills to his country".

He cited Israel, Mauritius, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany among other examples which underscored the importance of bringing Indian talent to the world.

He made his remarks at the event by GATI Foundation.

As per their description on X, Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation is a nonprofit focused on creating an enabling ecosystem for overseas employment from India.

