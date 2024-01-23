Need just one not four terms to change Pakistan's fate: Bilawal's veiled jibe at Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 : In a veiled jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who is taking a fourth shot at power Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he doesn't need four, but only one term in power to change the fate of the crisis-hit nation, The News International reported.

Addressing a rally in Sahiwal, Bilawal said: "I do not want four but one chance. If you give me a chance, I will change the fate of the country and solve all the problems [being faced by the country]."

Referring to the skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, and poverty, the PPP leader claimed that his party was the sole solution to these problems.

"Pakistan is going through a default time," Bilawal said, adding that there was a "division" in the society.

The former Pakistan foreign minister warned that hostile forces could use the "division" to fulfil their nefarious designs. "I am contesting election to bury the politics of hatred and division".

The PPP leader vowed that if his party was given another chance to govern the country, they would give interest-free loans to women, introduce the Benazir Kissan Card, subsidy to formers, the Youth Card, and free healthcare facilities for the masses, The News International reported.

Earlier, Bilawal refuted any chances of forming a coalition with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the February 8 general elections.

On being asked about aligning with ML-N in an interview with Geo News, Bilawal said, "Who told you that the PPP will form a coalition government with them [PML-N]? I have stated this before as well: 'Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me'."

The PPP leader further said that people from across the spectrum are against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister for the fourth time. He noted that his party would bring independent candidates into their fold to form a government and elect its premier.

Notably, the PPP and PML-N were major partners in the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) 16-month government that was formed after overthrowing the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in April 2022.

However, as the general elections draw near, the PPP has been on a rampage against its former coalition partners, blaming the PML-N for the skyrocketing inflation and economic mismanagement in the short-term government, Geo News reported.

