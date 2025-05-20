"Need to determine most effective ways towards peace": Putin after his call with Trump on ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

Sochi [Russia], May 20 : Following a two-hour-long call with US President Donald Trump on the potential of ceasefire talks with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (local time) emphasised the need to identify the most effective pathways to "peace" amid the ongoing conflict.

The Russian President expressed optimism about the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, describing them as a step in the right direction toward eliminating the root causes of the conflict.

"The holding of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine gives reason to believe that we are generally on the right track. I would like to note that, on the whole, Russia's position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis. We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," Putin stated.

He further elaborated on his two-hour conversation with the US President, stating, "The US President has expressed his position on the ceasefire, and I for my part, also noted that Russia also favours a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We should simply determine the most effective ways to move towards peace."

The Russian President revealed that both leaders agreed Russia would propose a memorandum to work with the Ukrainian side on a possible future peace treaty.

"We agreed with the US President that Russia will suggest and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty, which defines a number of issues, such as the principles of settlement, the terms of a possible peace agreement and so on, including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time, if the appropriate agreements are reached," Putin added.

Reflecting on the call, Putin described it as "informative, frank and useful", stating, "The conversation (with President Donald Trump) indeed took place and lasted more than two hours. I would like to note that it was very informative and very frank and, overall, in my view, very useful in this regard."

Putin further thanked the US President for his support for resuming peace talks, which he claimed were interrupted by Ukraine in 2022.

"First, I thanked the President of the United States for their support in the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on a possible peace agreement and on the resumption of negotiations that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side, as you know, back in 2022," the Russian President stated.

This development follows after US President Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and a potential end to the ongoing war, with the Vatican offering to host the talks after the recent failure of ceasefire talks in Istanbul, despite the agreement to exchange prisoners between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor