Need to differentiate between competition, free markets: Anantha Nageswaran

New Delhi, March 3 Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said that there is a need to differentiate between competition and free markets.
Nageswaran, while delivering a keynote address at the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law, said that regulators and competition agencies can work in tandem to set up a framework to prevent barriers in markets.
He further noted that it is competition which drives innovation.
However at the same time, he added that there is a distinction between competition and free markets.
Nageswaran further said that there is always competition between competition regulators, and firms as well as markets.
