"Need to unify together with all Hindus across America": US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Washington, D.C. [US], June 15 : US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Wednesday (local time) said there is a need to join together, unify together with all the Hindus across America.

"The power of Hindus in the United States is powerful. We need to join together, unify together with all of the Hindus across America. That will be a powerful force," the US Congresswoman said while addressing the first-ever Hindu-American Summit organised at US Capitol Hill.

Lee during her address said she is learning of the understanding of divinity and the sense of divinity in each of us. "We are divine, and it means that we have the ability to do good things. And there are people who are not of Indian heritage, who are Hindu, who have tried to adopt the faith because of its goodness," she said.

The US Congresswoman said democracy is an issue that the US, India can work together on as "there is no doubt that India is the largest and we are the oldest. And we've all had our challenges. We have all had our challenges. But if we can do that with our own faith, the faith of the Hindu, about our own ability to do good, we can keep the march of democracy going forward."

Lee further said: "We can keep your rights protected. We can allow you to practise your faith without interruption. We can allow your voices to be heard without interruption. We can even promote peace. And I am a person who believes in it."

Founder and Chairman of American4Hindus, Romesh Japra at the event said: "This is the first-ever summit we are holding for political engagement. We've done a lot of great work in every field but politically, we are way behind. We feel that Hindu Americans are being discriminated. That is why we thought it is a good idea to bring all the organizations together."

American4Hindus is an NGO that advocates for the rights of Hindu Americans in the U.S.

