Neena Malhotra nominated as India's Ambassador to Sweden

New Delhi [India], October 24 : The Ministry of External Affairs nominated Neena Malhotra as India's next Ambassador to Sweden, as per a statement by the MEA.

Malhotra is presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, as per the statement.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement said.

Earlier in October 2020, she was concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of San Marino alongside her service as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Malhotra, 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, had the residence in Rome.

