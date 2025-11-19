Neeraj Agrawal appointed as next Ambassador of India to Mauritania

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Neeraj Agrawal has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mauritania, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

"Neeraj Agrawal (YOA: 2009), presently posted in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania", MEA said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and Mauritania enjoy cordial and friendly relations.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India opened its Embassy in Nouakchott in June 2021.

India provides substantial developmental, human resource development and infrastructural aid to Mauritania.

"The Government of Mauritania looks forward to further multi-faceted strengthening of its relationship with India, especially in port/s development, oil exploration, mining, power, agricultural, pharmaceuticals, engineering and educational sectors. The country is developing its port city of Nouadhibou in a big way and is inviting investors with attractive incentives. Mauritania can make immense use of India's expertise in sectors such as oil exploration, port development, power, communications, education, mining, agriculture, textile, automobile and pharmaceuticals."

India has extended a Line of Credit (LOC) aggregating to US$21.8 million to Mauritania for agro-industrial (milk processing plant) and drinking water projects.

According to MEA, India's main exports to Mauritania are cereals (and related products), pharma, plastic products, cotton, ceramic, Iron and steel articles, boilers and related mechanical appliances, electrical, chemical products, and non-railway vehicles. Mauritania's main exports to India include iron and steel, copper, aluminium,and electrical machinery.

Indian companies have a presence in mining, power, vehicles, fishing, iron and steel in the country.

Some Indian companies are also involved in project executions under LoC/Buyer's Credit schemes extended to Mauritania by India and other international organisations. Indian origin commodities are commonly seen at marketplaces, the statement said.

