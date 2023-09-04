Neetu Kapoor shares montage video of late husband Rishi Kapoor on 71st birthday

New Delhi, Sep 4 On the 71st birth anniversary of actor Rishi Kapoor, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband.

Known for his first leading role in 1973 teen romance film ‘Bobby’ opposite Dimple Kapadia, Rishi’s acting career spanned 50 years. His notable works include ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Karz’, ‘Prem Rog’, ‘Coolie’ ‘Nagina’, and ‘Chandni’ amongst others.

He married actress Neetu Singh in 1980, and the couple have two children— son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima.

Taking to the photo sharing app Instagram, Neetu shared a montage video of Rishi, wherein we get a glimpse of the actor from his several movies. The video includes snippets from the movie 'Mera Naam Joker' in which he played the role of Junior Raju.

It also has the clipping of famous tracks 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho' from the movie 'Bobby'; 'Chandni O Meri Chandni' from 1989 romantic musical 'Chandni'; 'Ek Haseena Thi' from romantic thriller 'Karz'; 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' from black comedy thriller film 'Khel Khel Mein'. The movie stars Rishi and Neetu in the lead.

She captioned the video as: "In remembrance". Soni Razdan said: "We miss you Rishi". Gauahar Khan commented on the post and wrote: "Super star Rishi Kapoor. Always n forever". Ekta Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Maniesh Paul dropped several red heart emojis.

Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. He died on April 30, 2020. On the work front, Rishi was last seen in a final appearance in the movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’.

