Neetu says Rishi Kapoor was never a ‘friend’ to Ranbir, Riddhima

Mumbai, Jan 11 Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, appeared on the latest episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with the ‘Queen of Instagram’, Zeenat Aman. During the course of the episode, Neetu revealed that her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, was never a “friend" to his kids, Ranbir and Riddhima.

It was much later in life that the senior reconnected with his kids.

Neetu Kapoor recalled their New York days, when Rishi Kapoor was treated for cancer. She revealed that it was only at that time that he opened up to his family. She said: “So Karan for me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life.”

She added: “Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love for. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not showing his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them.”

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

