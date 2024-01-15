Neha Dhupia to return with 6th season of ‘No Filter Neha’

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actress Neha Dhupia is returning with the 6th season of her popular podcast, ‘No Filter Neha’ in video format. The actress serves as the creator and producer on the podcast.

The upcoming season will showcase Neha in conversation with renowned personalities from the film industry, offering listeners an exclusive peek into the lives of these celebrated individuals. With a total of eight episodes lined up, each episode is set to be a treasure trove of anecdotes, revelations, and unfiltered moments.

Neha Dhupia's unique approach to unfiltered conversations with celebrities has struck a chord with listeners, making the show a staple in the digital entertainment realm. The new season will have a video first approach.

Talking about the same, Neha said: "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.”

The show, which predates the widespread popularity of podcasts in India, has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of the podcasts in India.

The new season will be available for the viewers on JioTV.

