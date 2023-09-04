Nehha Pendse awaits return of 'May I Come in Madam?', says 'set is brimming with positivity'

New Delhi, Sep 4 Actress Nehha Pendse, who is all set for the second season of the sitcom 'May I Come in Madam?' is hopeful that the show will receive the same love from the audience as it did seven years ago.

Actors Sandip Anand, Nehha and Sapna Sikarwar will be seen reprising their roles in the second season of the show. The light-hearted and humorous drama showcases the life of an ordinary man named Sajan, who, despite being married, struggles to gain the attention of his boss and make her happy.

The first season of this show received immense love from viewers, and its iconic characters, Sajan, Sanjana, and Kashmira, portrayed by Sandip, Nehha and Sapna Sikarwar respectively, left a lasting impression on fans.

The preparations for the new episodes of "May I Come in Madam?" commenced with a Muhurat pooja on the first day of the shoot to ensure an auspicious start. The pooja included rituals and a havan, attended by Sandip, Nehha and Sapna, alongside the director and producer of the show.

Nehha expressed her enthusiasm about the commencement of the shoot, saying: "I am very excited to begin shooting for the new episodes of 'May I Come in Madam?' I am pleased that we performed a pooja on the sets before commencing the shoot, as it sets a wonderful tone for our filming process. The entire set is brimming with positivity, and everyone here is hopeful that the show will receive the same love from the audience as it did seven years ago."

She continued: "I am eagerly anticipating the show's return with new episodes, and we hope to provide the audience with the same level of entertainment as always. We look forward to the viewers enjoying the show and showering us with their love."

Expected to premiere by the end of September, the show is produced by Edit II Productions, and will air on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor