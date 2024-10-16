ne'ma signs MoU with JICE to strengthen international collaboration on food loss, waste reduction

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): ne'ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, and the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in line with World Food Day's 2024 theme "Right to foods for a better life and a better future".

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and held during the visit of a UAE high-profile delegation, which included officials from the Ministry of Economy, the Presidential Court, Emirates Foundation and Tadweer Group, to Japan.

JICE invited the ne'ma team to visit Japan to explore effective strategies for food loss and waste reduction, providing valuable insights and best practices that can be implemented in the UAE to accelerate efforts toward achieving ne'ma's food loss and waste reduction targets.

The MoU aims to bolster collaboration between the UAE and Japan to achieve ne'ma's goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50 per cent by 2030, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 and the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051.

This MoU builds on a collaboration between the two entities in 2023, when they launched "The ne'ma 7 Days Diary", an awareness programme targeting students and youths. The collaborative initiative engaged Abu Dhabi's Year-7 students to record the food waste generated from their three main daily meals over a week and fostered a sense of responsibility among the students. It provided valuable insights into the patterns and causes of food waste in their daily lives.

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne'ma Committee Secretary-General, said, "ne'ma is dedicated to identifying educational approaches and innovative solutions and adaptable technologies that can be implemented in the UAE, while also forging strategic partnerships to promote sustainable practices in food loss and waste reduction.

"JICE contributes invaluable knowledge and expertise, enabling the exchange of best practices in food waste management and aligning with our national strategies to address this pressing challenge effectively. The UAE has a tremendous opportunity to reduce food waste through collaborative partnerships that drive meaningful change, enhance food security, and promote a thriving circular economy."

Yoshida Kozo, President of the Japan International Cooperation Center, said, "We are thrilled to formalise our partnership with ne'ma through this Memorandum of Understanding, which marks a significant step in our commitment to sustainable food practices. By sharing Japan's rich expertise in food waste management, we aim to support the UAE in achieving its ambitious goal of reducing food loss by 50 per cent by 2030. This collaboration not only strengthens our international ties but also enhances our collective capacity to tackle the pressing global challenge of food waste."

This UAE mission to Japan helped assess Japan's policy frameworks, regulatory approaches, and community-driven efforts to better enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the ne'ma initiative in alignment with the UAE's circular economy plan. Tadweer Group also engaged with multiple Japanese entities to advance its goal of diverting 80 per cent of waste from landfills. This initiative is part of the organisation's broader strategy to incorporate the values of the circular economy into its practices, focusing on waste reduction, resource recovery, and sustainable development.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, commented, "We are honoured to have joined ne'ma on this pivotal visit to Japan, which offered invaluable insights for Tadweer Group. This experience not only introduced us to cutting-edge sustainable practices to reduce food waste, but also opened new avenues for advancing our sector, and supporting our partners, including ne'ma, in attaining their targets. The collaborations forged with globally recognised partners will accelerate our efforts to divert 80 percent of Abu Dhabi's waste from landfills, transforming waste into valuable resources and further promoting a circular economy. Together, we are driving impactful change for a more sustainable future."

The UAE delegation also held meetings with several entities, including Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency, to gain insights into strategies for educating and engaging consumers on food waste issues.

Additionally, a visit to the Toyosu Market - one of the largest fish markets in the world - is planned to observe its food waste reduction initiatives. The delegation also explored Second Harvest Japan Food Bank, Central Breakwater Outer Landfill, Fabula Inc, Nishita Elementary School and Machida City Bio-Energy Center. (ANI/WAM)

