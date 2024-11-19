Nepal: 6 Cabinet Members visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla Tilakotsav'

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 : Chief Minister of Madhesh Province in Nepal, Satish Kumar Singh along with his 6 Cabinet members is in Ayodhya to attend 'Ram Lalla Tilakotsav'.

Madhesh said that they consider Lord Ram to be their brother-in-law and they are here to take Tilak for the Vivah Panchami, which is set to take place after five years.

He said, "It is a saying in Nepal that Ram is incomplete without Sita. Sita is like a sister for us, and therefore Ram is our brother-in-law. After a long-pending legal matter, we got back out hone, the Ram Lalla temple. Hence, we came here. We have come here for 'Tilakotsav' for the first time. Around 500 people from Janakpur have come to Ayodhya. During our visit, we will also extend an invitation for the 'Vivah Panchami' celebrations to be held in Nepal. We are very elated to see the rituals taking place properly and the wedding procession will be taken from Ayodhya to Janakpuri for Vivah Panchami."

Kaushal Kishor Ray, Minister for Labour and Transport of Madhesh Province, said that he was happy to be there and will now oversee the arrangements of the Vivah Panchami back home.

"We came here with our Chief Minister and are happy to be here. We will now go back and oversee the arrangements for Vivah Panchami," he said.

Tribhuwan Shah, Minister of Forests and Environment for Madhesh Province, said, "Upon visiting the temple, all our wishes seem fulfilled. We are extremely happy to be here. India-Nepal ties have been there since eons, as Lord Ram got married in Janakpuri with Sita."

Shatrughan Prasad Singh Kushwaha, the Health Minister of the province said that it was a big thing for them to be here and attend the tilak utsav at the Ram Lalla temple.

"It is a very big thing for us, as we saw the Lord. We brought tilak for Lord Ram, as a part of Vivah Panchami. The temple is a home for our Lord and it was our wish too, that the temple gets constructed. Our wish has come true. We are now excited for the Vivah Panchami, which will take place now after five years," Kushwaha said.

Raj Kumar Lekhi, Minister for Home Affairs, Communication and Law, Madhesh Pradesh, said that the ties between India and Nepal must be strengthened

"There are historical and cultural ties between India and Nepal. These ties must be strengthened further through tourism. We wish to do that through a Ram circuit. Both the countries should promote this," Lekhi said.

Roopa Yadav, member of Pradesh Sabha Women Girls and Chairman of Social Justice Committee hoped that the 'Beti-roti' relationship between India and Nepal continues.

"It is a big occasion for us, as Lord Ram is our brother-in-law and we're very happy on this occasion. We used to hear that till date we have a Beti-Roti relationship and this should always be maintained. Our sister was very happy with Lord Ram and this is the love of both our countries," Yadav said.

