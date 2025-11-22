Nepal adds more than 8,00,000 new voters in latest round of roll update ahead of March election

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 22 : A total of 8,37,094 new voters has been added to the electoral roll following the completion of extended voter registration in the later round of roll update, the Election Commission, Nepal announced.

As per the electoral body, the newly enlisted voters, 344,914 registered through full biometrics, while 492,180 were added via their National Identity Cards.

The commission said the integration of National ID data had significantly boosted online applications, enabling eligible citizens to register without visiting district offices. Prime Minister Sushila Karki also noted the completion of the updated voter list on social media, highlighting the inclusion of the latest cohort of young voters.

As of November 2, Nepal had 18,168,023 eligible voters aged 18 and above. The registration period had initially been set to close on November 16, but was extended to November 21 in response to heavy turnout and requests from political actors.

The commission said the updated roll will support preparations for the upcoming polls, ensuring that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral process.

Interim government Prime Minister Sushila Karki, writing on social media, said that the process of compiling the voter roll had concluded, noting the inclusion of newly registered voters.

The population of Nepali people eligible to vote (above 18 years) is approximately 18,168,023 as of November.

Earlier, voter registration had been open until November 16, but due to high demand and calls from stakeholders, the Commission extended the deadline to November 20, resulting in the latest wave of new registrations.

The two-day Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9 unseated the KP Sharma Oli government where at least 72 people were killed as government tried to suppress the protestors.

After three days of deliberations, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed the interim Prime Minister of the nation who had recommended to dissolve the parliament.

Upon Karki's recommendation President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and announced fresh polls for March 5, 2026.

Starting September 26, the Election Commission resumed voter registration after Paudel issued an ordinance clearing legal hurdles to open the voter roll. As per the ordinance any Nepali citizen who turns 18 by March 4, 2026, can register.

As per the Election Commission of Nepal, 18,148,654 voters have been listed as of Chaitra-end (mid-April)the previous Nepali year 2081.

As many as 17,988,570 voters- 9,140,806 men, 8,847,579 women, and 185 from other categories- were eligible to cast their ballots in November 2022. By April 2025, in two and a half years, the number increased by 160,054 to 18,148,654.

