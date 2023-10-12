Nepal airlifts its 253 students from Tel Aviv as Israel-Hamas war grows intense

Kathmandu [Nepal ], October 12 : Nepal has airlifted a total of 253 students board the rescue flight of Nepal Airlines as the war between Israel and Hamas grows intense.

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud greeted the students onboard the flight.

"Total 253 Nepali students board the rescue flight of Nepal Airlines. Foreign Minister Hon @NPSaudnc greets the students in the aircraft, which is taking off from Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv shortly," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal posted on X, earlier today.

"Foreign Minister NP Saud greeted the students onboard the flight," the post added.

Notably, Nepal Airlines Airbus 330 aircraft with an occupancy of 274 passengers took off from Tribhuvan International Airport in the early hours of Thursday including the Foreign Minister NP Saud.

A cabinet meeting has decided to send the Foreign Minister to bring back those who have signed up to return home.

As the war between Israel and Palestine continues to enter its 6th day, the whereabouts of one Nepali student are yet to be ascertained. Officials at the Foreign Ministry stated that a search is underway utilising all possible measures.

Meanwhile, two Nepali students injured in the attack of Hamas have been discharged from the hospital while two continue to be under medical supervision.

The latest move of the Nepal government comes in the wake of the death of 10 students from Nepal in Kibbutz near the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists opened fire on them on Saturday (October 7).

The Nepal government on Sunday confirmed the death of the students, who were in Israel under a 10-month internship in the agricultural sector.

The death toll of Israelis stands at over 1300 as of now. The majority of them are civilians and more than 3000 are wounded. The IDF spokesperson, earlier today, has said about 300,000 soldiers have been deployed on the Gaza border claiming that they would ensure that the Hamas will be shorn of its military capabilities by the end of the counter-offensive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor