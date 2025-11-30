Nepal announces $200,000 aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka as death toll tops 200

Kathmandu, Nov 30 The Nepali government on Sunday announced a financial assistance package of $200,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in Sri Lanka, which has been badly affected by recent floods that have reportedly claimed more than 200 lives.

At least 212 people have died and 218 remain missing as the country grapples with one of its worst weather-related disasters in years, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) of Sri Lanka reported on Sunday.

In announcing the financial assistance, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its profound sorrow and deepest sympathies to the government and people of Sri Lanka over the devastating floods that have caused extensive loss of life and widespread damage across the country.

"In the spirit of close bilateral relations, Nepal stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time," the statement reads.

"The Government of Nepal offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a swift and complete recovery of the injured."

The Sri Lankan government has declared an emergency and issued an appeal for international assistance. It has also urged Sri Lankans abroad to donate funds to support affected communities.

Heavy rainfall and flooding triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have caused mayhem in several parts of the island nation. More heavy rains brought on by the cyclone are expected in the coming days, the Disaster Management Centre said.

With river levels rising to historic highs, entire towns submerged, major bridges swept away and critical infrastructure collapsing, the scale of devastation has rapidly intensified, according to Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror.

International assistance is now arriving as Sri Lanka struggles to manage the expanding humanitarian crisis, the publication reported.

According to the Daily Mirror, more than 20,500 Army personnel have already been deployed to carry out rescue operations. On Saturday alone, the Army rescued around 3,790 people, relocating them to safe centres.

