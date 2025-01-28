Nepal Armed Police force delegation on 11-day study tour to India

New Delhi [India], January 28 : A 21-member delegation of officers and trainees from Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) has commenced an 11-day study tour to India, aimed at strengthening border security cooperation and understanding training methodologies of Indian central security forces, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said on Tuesday.

The visit, spanning from January 27 to February 6, 2025, includes stops at various establishments of India's Central Armed Police Forces, such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters in New Delhi, the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy in Tekanpur, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy in Mussoorie, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters in Ranikhet.

The APF, Nepal's border guarding force along the Nepal-India border, shares a close working relationship with India's SSB, which serves a similar role on the Indian side.

Both forces collaborate on joint patrolling, intelligence exchange, and disaster management, ensuring the safety and security of their shared border.

During the delegation's interaction with SSB Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, the historical, cultural, and social ties between India and Nepal were emphasized on Tuesday. Discussions focused on joint operations, training technologies, and enhancing coordination to tackle cross-border challenges such as narcotics smuggling and illegal arms trafficking.

SSB DG emphasized the common objective of both Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Armed Police Force (APF) in securing the border, helping the people during disaster and nurturing the traditional relations between the two countries.

The occasion encompassed discussions on various points and procedures related to each other's organizations.

Trainee officers engaged in fruitful dialogues concerning joint operations, disaster management, interception of narcotics and illegal weapons, training technology and structural utilization of human resources and intelligence sharing to enhance better border coordination.

Anjani Kumar Pokharel, DIG, Suresh Sapkota and Ramhari Adhikari, SP of the Armed Police Force (APF), along with other officers from the APF were present in the discussion. Amrit Mohan Prasad, Anupama Nilekar Chandra, Additional Director General, Paresh Saxsena, IG(Trg), along with other senior officers from SSB were present during this occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor