Nepal Army Chief meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Delhi, discusses defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], December 11 : General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army met with General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, in Delhi on Wednesday, during his official visit to India.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations, boosting regional security, and deepening defence cooperation to bolster India-Nepal relations.

Sharing a post on X, Integrated Defence Staff, a part of the Ministry of Defence wrote, "General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army and Hony General of #IndianArmy called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS, India."

The post added, "Discussions focused on enhancing the #StrategicPartnership between both nations and strengthening #RegionalSecurity. Deepening #DefenceCooperation - boosting #India - #Nepal relations."

https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/1866799548955340987

General Sigdel also called on several other senior Indian defence and foreign officials, further strengthening the ties between the two countries. He met with Ajit Doval, NSA, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary and Vikram Misri, Indian Foreign Secretary. These meetings provided an opportunity for the exchange of views on broader defence and security issues, focussing on matters of mutual interests and further strengthening of friendship. The COAS, Nepali Army also interacted with representatives of Indian Defence Industry and appreciated "Atmanirbharta" efforts being undertaken, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said in a press release.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Wednesday also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country. This moment of remembrance was a poignant start to the day's engagements, reflecting Nepal's commitment to honouring the shared values of courage and sacrifice.

Following the wreath-laying, General Sigdel was given a formal Guard of Honour. The ceremonial event, attended by senior officials of the Indian Army, marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations. The Guard of Honour was followed by General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS of the Indian Army welcoming General Sigdel to the South Block.

In a post, the Indian Army wrote, "Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy, in a solemn ceremony, paid tributes to the #Bravehearts by laying a wreath at National War Memorial, #NWM, #NewDelhi. He also reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at #SouthBlock. The General is on a four-day visit to #India."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1866776763189145768

General Sigdel's day continued with a series of high-level meetings designed to enhance strategic collaboration between the two armies. He engaged in an in-depth interaction with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, where they discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional security concerns.

During the Call-on, General Upendra Dwivedi announced the handing over of a Target Practice Drone and Medical equipment relating to Field Hospitals.

Later, General Sigdel was briefed on India's security perspective and on matters of mutual interest with the Army Design Bureau by senior Army officials. These sessions provided valuable insights into India's current and future security strategies, highlighting areas of potential collaboration between the two nations, the MOD said.

The day's activities will culminate with a Banquet hosted in General Sigdel's honour by General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS of the Indian Army. The Banquet will provide a platform for informal discussions and further cemented the strong personal rapport between the two senior military leaders, fostering mutual trust and understanding.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel's visit to India is marked by a series of productive engagements, aimed at furthering the defence relationship between Nepal and India. The visit not only highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthening their military ties but also underscores their shared focus on regional security and peace. General Sigdel's interactions with senior military and government officials are expected to pave the way for enhanced defence cooperation and strategic partnership in the future, the MOD added.

Notably, General Ashok Raj Sigdel commenced his official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence relations between Nepal and India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit will run from December 11 to December 14 and aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration between the two nations.

On Thursday, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, wherein, as per the unique tradition between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, he will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Draupadi Murmu. The Nepali COAS would also interact with other dignitaries during high tea at Rashtrapati Bhawan and would also call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. A reciprocal lunch will also be organised by the COAS of the Nepali Army at the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi. Later in the day, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will plant a sapling at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, following which he will depart for Pune.

On December 13, the Nepali COAS will visit Defence Industries and witness a static equipment display in Pune and will engage with representatives of the Indian Defence Industry. Thereafter, he would depart for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he will attend the Reviewing Officer's Dinner in the evening.

On December 14, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will review the parade of the Gentleman Cadets and will take the reviewing officer's salute and will sign the visitors book, present awards to the Colour Party and Cane Orderlies, and would present the Reviewing Officer Plate and Sword. He will also participate in Pipping and Oath Taking and interact with the newly commissioned officers, which includes two Nepali Army Gentleman Cadets, who are getting commissioned.General Ashok Raj Sigdel will thereafter depart for Ayodhya, wherein he will pay obeisance at the Ram Mandir, and in the evening, he will depart for New Delhi and would be hosted for dinner by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff. COAS, Nepali Army, will depart for Kathmandu on December 15.

The visit by General Ashok Raj Sigdel aims at strengthening military cooperation between the militaries of India and Nepal, besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor