Nepal Army extends curfew in Kathmandu, other districts; essential services allowed for limited hours

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 : The Nepalese Army has extended the prohibitory order and curfew in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur districts until 6 am on Friday, September 12, amid ongoing political unrest and widespread protests.

In a statement on Thursday, the Army said that essential service vehicles and institutions would be allowed to operate. To ease the difficulties for residents, shops selling daily necessities will remain open from 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm today, with people urged to shop in small groups.

"Based on the security situation, we would like to inform you that the prohibitory order and curfew have been extended in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts until 6 am on Bhadra 27, 2082. However, essential service vehicles and institutions can operate. To make people's lives easier, we request that daily necessities will be available from 6 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm on Bhadra 26, but we urge you to work in small groups," the statement read.

Meanwhile, as instability deepens, public sentiment continues to favour the country's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the most suitable candidate to lead Nepal's interim government.

"It is not easy to run a country, so we need someone who has a lot of experience. Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is the only good option (as the country's interim Prime Minister). She at least knows how to run a country and manage everything," a protester in Kathmandu said.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for the proposal to appoint the former Chief Justice as the head of an interim government. Other protesters also expressed similar sentiments, like Balen Shah. However, some stated that Balen Shah should be the next Prime Minister of the interim government.

"He (Balendra Shah) has endorsed Former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, because she is senior to him. He said he is not yet fit for the post at this... But the majority of the people want Balen Shah," a protestor noted.

"I want Balen (Balendra Shah) to be the next Prime Minister of the interim government. We cannot have those like before who would work for their own interest," another said.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Till now, 30 people have been killed and over 500 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor