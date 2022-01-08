Nepal bears larger impact of climate change despite low carbon emissions: PM Deuba

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has pointed out that Nepal continues to bear the larger impact of climate change despite its low carbon emission rates.

Deuba made the statement while launching a campaign against climate change with the aim to raise awareness against climate crisis - the "Unity for Sustainability" run by Annapurna Media Network (AMN).

"The impacts of climate change in Nepali people's livelihood is grave. Though Nepal's contribution to greenhouse gas emission is minimal, we have been bearing the burden of climate change with temperatures rising higher than before. Our glaciers are receding, snowfall is decreasing and snows are melting in the Himalayan region," Deuba said.

Hailing the launch of the campaign as an important mark to raise awareness and increase dialogue about the impact of climate change, Deuba also called on all the stakeholders to stand and work together.

"I hope that Unity for Sustainability Dialogue will encourage all sections of society to contribute from their side to climate change mitigation and ratification methods of the government," Deuba added.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Deuba said that the Government of Nepal is working to draft short and long term plans targeting climate change. He also mentioned that he has raised the same issue during the COP26 climate summit held at Glasgow last year in the UK.

Deuba also claimed that the government is committed and working firmly to be the country with zero carbon emission by 2045 and increase the percentage of forest in Nepal to 45 per cent by end of the decade.

"As a media house, our role is always to make people aware and alarm about the possible circumstances. This time we will execute our job more seriously as I am attached to this event. I will leave no stone unturned to make a positive impact in this fight against climate change," said Captain Rameshwor Thapa, founder and chairman of Annapurna Media Network.

One of the conglomerate media groups in Nepal, AMN exchanged MoU with 10 different organizations to work together on the campaign for two years.

( With inputs from ANI )

