Nepal: Birgunj Curfew Extended Till 6 PM as Tensions Persist Over TikTok Video

The District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa has extended the curfew in Birgunj city until 6 PM on Monday, January 6, as the law-and-order situation remains tense. The curfew was first imposed after prohibitory orders failed to prevent simultaneous protests by opposing groups. Authorities said the decision to extend restrictions was taken to prevent further violence and protect public safety. Residents have been instructed to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers across sensitive locations to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew and deter any attempts to disturb peace.

As part of the security measures, the administration has identified Bus Park, Nagwa, Inarwa (East), Sirsia River (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South) as key boundary points under surveillance. Officials issued a strong warning stating that security personnel are authorized to take strict action against violators, including the use of force if required. However, authorities clarified that essential services will continue uninterrupted. Ambulances, fire engines, health workers’ vehicles, media transport, tourist vehicles, diplomatic missions, and passengers travelling with valid air tickets will be permitted movement under coordination with security agencies.

The unrest originated from a TikTok video allegedly containing religiously offensive remarks, uploaded by two youths from Janakpur in Dhanusha district. The video spread rapidly on social media, triggering outrage among locals who claimed it hurt religious sentiments. The situation worsened after a mosque in Kamala Municipality was reportedly vandalized, further inflaming emotions. Police detained the youths involved, but the incident sparked protests that soon spread beyond Dhanusha, reaching Parsa district and Birgunj city, a key commercial hub near the India-Nepal border.

Since Sunday, demonstrators in Birgunj and nearby areas have taken to the streets, burning tyres, chanting slogans, and blocking roads despite restrictions. Authorities say the rapid spread of misinformation and provocative content on social media platforms has contributed significantly to the escalation. Security forces continue round-the-clock patrolling to prevent fresh clashes. The administration is also engaging with community leaders and local representatives to calm tensions and restore normalcy. Officials have appealed to citizens to avoid rumors, follow official advisories, and cooperate until the situation stabilises.