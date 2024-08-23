Nepal Bus Accident: 14 Killed as Passenger Bus with 40 Indians Onboard Plunges Into Marsyangdi River (Watch Video)

At least 14 passengers died as a bus carrying 50 passengers, including 40 Indians onboard, plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal's Tanahun district on Friday, August 23.

According to the Spokesperson for the Armed Police Force, at least 14 bodies have been recovered from the site of the accident. "14 bodies retrieved from the site of the bus accident," Spokesperson Kumar Neupane said.

Visuals From the Accident Site