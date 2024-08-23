Nepal Bus Accident: 14 Killed as Passenger Bus with 40 Indians Onboard Plunges Into Marsyangdi River (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 01:15 PM2024-08-23T13:15:24+5:302024-08-23T13:18:12+5:30
At least 14 passengers died as a bus carrying 50 passengers, including 40 Indians onboard, plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal's Tanahun district on Friday, August 23.
According to the Spokesperson for the Armed Police Force, at least 14 bodies have been recovered from the site of the accident. "14 bodies retrieved from the site of the bus accident," Spokesperson Kumar Neupane said.
Visuals From the Accident Site
#WATCH | Nepal: An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Search and rescue operations underway by the Nepal Army at the incident site.— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024
(Video Source: News Agency… pic.twitter.com/txxO43O4CV