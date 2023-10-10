Nepal: Candle light vigil held to commemorate students killed in Israel

Lalitpur [Nepal], October 10 : Dozens of students held a candlelight vigil on the premises of Patan Durbar Square here commemorating the 10 Nepali students killed by Hamas in Israel.

The members of the Nepal Student Union observed a minute of silence on Monday evening and lit candles while they stood in line holding banners and placards that read "Heartfelt condolence" and "Pray for World Peace" and called for prompt rescue of remaining Nepali citizens trapped in Israel.

The 10 Nepali students who were flown to Israel under the "Learn and Earn" scheme of the Israeli Government fell victim to the attack of the Hamas terror group. The Nepal Embassy in Tel Aviv late on Sunday evening confirmed the death of Nepali citizens as well as stated some were in critical condition and some were missing.

"Today we are gathered here to commemorate the fallen 10 Nepali agriculture students who lost their lives in the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas, they (Nepali students) were in Israel for an Internship and have been killed. The whole nation is now mourning and is in complete shock," Dipendra Regmi, one of the participants of the vigil ceremony told ANI.

According to the Foreign Minister of Nepal, there are about 4,500 Nepali working as caregivers in Israel whereas 265 additional Nepali students are in Israel participating in the learning and earning programmes, sponsored by the Israeli government.

During Sunday's address at the parliament, Foreign Minister NP Saud stated that 119 students from Agriculture and Forestry University, 97 from Tribhuvan University, and 49 from Far-Western University were flown to Israel lately.

Notably, 17 of the 49 students from Sudur Paschim University were studying in Kibbutz Alumim, located in southern Israel close to border areas with Gaza. The Foreign Minister in his address had mentioned 10 students to be out of contact who by late evening were confirmed dead.

In addition, the Foreign Minister also stated that 4 of the 17 students from Sudur Paschim University have sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The Embassy of Nepal in Israel tried to establish contact with the missing students while those living inside the bunkers have continued to upload videos on social media pleading for help.

"Am in continuous contact with my friends who are there (in Israel), some of my brothers and sisters are also there. I want the government to repatriate those trapped in there though there are some reports of rescue by the embassy- this gives us positive thinking. In recent times, the attack on Northern Israel has continued to rage and those trapped in there only have the desire for their safe evacuation and we also want the same- to see them safe back here," Kushal Lamichhane, another participant told ANI.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs late on Monday evening announced that Nepali students in Israel have been rescued and the process of relocating them to safety has already begun.

Issuing a statement on Monday evening, the MoFA said that some students have already been relocated to a safe place while others are in the process of being relocated.

As per the Ministry release, the Nepali embassy in Israel has begun coordinating with the Israel government and agencies concerned to bring home the bodies of the 10 Nepali students who were killed in Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel in Saturday's attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The government had opened online registration on Monday morning to repatriate Nepalis in coordination with the Israeli government. More than 200 Nepalis in Israel have already filled out the registration form.

Taking onto social media platform X, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced the observance of a national day of mourning on Tuesday.

"The Special meeting of the Council of Ministers, today (October 9) has declared a National Day of Mourning on 23rd of Ashoj (October 10), to mourn the loss of lives. The meeting has also decided to repatriate the dead bodies as soon as possible in coordination with the Government of Israel," Dahal tweeted

Further, the Prime Minister announced the sending of flights to evacuate nationals from Israel which has been under surprise terrorist attack since Saturday (October 7).

"Likewise, the Government of Nepal has also decided to coordinate the search for the missing and on treatment of the injured, The Charted flights will be managed to repatriate the Nepalese from Israel. In this time of grief and difficulty, I appeal to all Nepali people to be patient," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor