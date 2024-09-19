Nepal celebrates 9 years of promulgation of constitution

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 19 : Nepal on Thursday lit up under fireworks and organized a concert in front of the former royal palace celebrating the completion of nine years of promulgation of their constitution.

The "National Day Concert" held at Durbar Marg or the King's Way drew thousands of spectators who sang and danced to the beats of the music.

32 artists, representing all the seven provinces of the nation also performed at the celebration.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also arrived at the concert venue and sang "Rato ra Chandra Surya", a song that explains Nepal's national flag and emblem. Oli appeared on the stage waving the national flag and lip-syncing the song when an artist was singing the song alongside his spouse, Radhika Shakya.

"We all are enjoying the patriotic songs that are being played during the concert, celebrating the national day with fanfare. I would like to extend wishes of 'National Day' the 'Constitution Day' and request all to celebrate it with grandeur," the Prime Minister said, briefly addressing the crowd.

Oli had dressed casually. He wore jeans, a shirt, a jacket and a black cap to the concert venue. Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also attended the "National Day Concert" along with Prime Minister Oli.

More than five thousand security personnel of Nepal Police and Armed Police were mobilized for security during the event being held on the street in front of the former Royal Palace, the Narayanhiti. In between the performances, fireworks were also displayed to the public.

The Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal was promulgated on September 20, 2015 (Ashoj 3, 2072 BS as per the local calendar) by the Constituent Assembly, as an achievement of the Nepali people's seven-decade-long struggle, sacrifices, and popular movements.

The Constitution of Nepal, consisting of 35 parts, 308 articles, and 9 schedules, embraced a federal democratic republic, inclusive democracy, proportional inclusive representation, secularism, and other principles. The Constitution is committed to building a prosperous nation based on democratic values and norms, with a dedication to socialism.

