Nepal: Commission probing Gen-Z protests summons former HM, plans to question Oli

Kathmandu, Dec 23 The high-level inquiry commission formed by the Nepali government to investigate incidents during the Gen-Z protests in early September has begun summoning senior political leaders who were part of the ruling government at the time.

On Tuesday, the commission summoned former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to record his statement regarding his role during the Gen-Z movement, during which the country witnessed the loss of 77 lives and damage to physical property worth NPR 84.45 billion, according to government estimates.

When the Gen-Z movement began on September 8, Lekhak was serving as Home Minister in the K P Sharma Oli–led government. Following the deaths of a large number of people in police shootings, he resigned on the same day.

"We have written to Lekhak asking him to appear before the commission on Friday to record his statement," Commission Chairperson Gauri Bahadur Karki told IANS.

The inquiry body has already recorded statements from most of the individuals allegedly involved in the incidents that took place on September 8 and 9. It is now preparing to record statements from Lekhak and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli as the final step.

"No decision has yet been taken on when to summon former Prime Minister Oli," Karki said.

Oli has been strongly criticising the commission, accusing it of bias, and has stated that he will not appear before it to record his statement.

In a television interview with local Himalayan Television this week, the former Prime Minister repeatedly said that he would not visit the commission to record his statement, claiming that the chair had already announced its conclusions in advance. "The current Prime Minister and the chairperson of the commission have taken my name, stating that so-and-so should be done to me. Why should I give a statement when they have already announced the conclusion?" he asked.

As Oli continues to criticise the commission, the government, on the other hand, signed an agreement with Gen-Z groups on December 10 that expanded the scope of the commission’s work.

As per the agreement, the commission will conduct an impartial investigation into allegations of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, resulting from the excessive use of force during the people’s movement, to ascertain the truth and facts, and to recommend that criminal accountability be ensured.

Based on screening and investigation, if any person does not appear to be involved in homicide or in serious crimes that may have been committed in a planned and/or organised manner by a criminal gang, the commission may recommend to the government that such a person be immediately released from detention and that the cases filed against them be withdrawn.

As police arrested several protesters seen vandalising government and private property, Gen-Z groups have raised concerns about the arrests. This, however, has given more ammunition to Oli and his party, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), to accuse the current government of targetting him for criminal investigation while allowing those involved in vandalism and arson to go scot-free.

The commission, whose tenure was extended by one month last week, has been recording statements from officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, security officials, and other individuals connected to the crackdown.

“Currently, we are recording the statement of the serving Inspector General of Police, Dan Bahadur Karki, who was then the chief of the Kathmandu Valley Police Office. We have already taken statements from Nepal Army officials as well,” Commission Chairperson Karki said.

