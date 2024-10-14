Nepal condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 14 : The Nepalese government strongly condemned the recent attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers and called for their safety & security.

The statement that was released on the social media platform, X, called for an immediate stop and demanded the actions be adequately investigated.

"Nepal strongly condemns recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers & urges parties of the conflict to guarantee their safety & security. Such actions must stop immediately & should be adequately investigated," read the post on X shared by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal.

https://x.com/mofanepal/status/1845851970202218950?s=46&t=0HTWU9C_Q912gdU9MXlF4Q

UNIFIL was created by the UN Security Council in March 1978 to restore international peace and security and assist the Lebanese government in restoring its effective authority in the area.The force as of now includes over 10,000 personnel deployed on ground.

After the attacks, a joint statement was issued by the 34 UNIFIL-contributing countries.

The co-signatories included countries such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, France, Hungary, Italy, and Korea, amongst other partners.

In the joint statement issued by the member states, it was noted that UNIFIL's role is crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region.

"We urge the parties of the conflict to respect UNIFIL's presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times, so that they can continue to implement its mandate and continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region," the press release stated.

"As the contributors to the United Nations Intermin Force in Lebanon, we reaffirm our full support for UNIFIL's mission and activities, whose principal aim is to bring stabilisation and lasting peace in South Lebanon as well as in the Middle East, in line with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," the member countries reiterated.

The states gave a call to respect international law, especially the Charter of the United Nations as well as the relevant resolutions of the Security Council.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor