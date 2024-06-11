Nepal counterpart congratulates Jaishankar on reappointment as Minister of External Affairs

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 11 : In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Tuesday extended his congratulations to S Jaishankar on his reappointment as External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Expressing optimism for future collaborations, Shrestha emphasized the importance of fostering and strengthening the warm and close friendship between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

He conveyed eagerness to work closely with Jaishankar to further expand and consolidate the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations.

"Heartiest congratulations Dr S Jaishankar on your reappointment as Minister of External Affairs of India. Look forward to working closely with you in further expanding and consolidating warm and close Nepal-India friendship. Wish you a successful tenure of office," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who navigated India's diplomatic strategies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, reassumed his responsibilities as External Affairs Minister at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block today.

After assuming charge today, the 69-year-old minister thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM Narendra Modi for assigning me this responsibility," said Jaishankar in a post on social media platform X.

Jaishankar was among the 71-member Council of Ministers who took oath along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9.

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also attended the swearing-in ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Dahal held a brief meeting with PM Modi after his swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, Dahal congratulated PM Modi and conveyed his optimism regarding the trajectory of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

