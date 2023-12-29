Nepal: Death toll rises to two in Korean Language test candidates' clash with police

Lalitpur [Nepal], December 29 : One more protestor injured in the clash with Nepali police succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in Lalitpur's Balkumari clash to two, as per the police.

The victim identified as Birendra Shah, also succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Patan Hospital succumbed to injuries within hours of the clash.

"Cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Another injured Birendra Shah also succumbed while undergoing treatment," Kuber Kadayat, spokesperson of Nepal Police told ANI.

Earlier in the day, 23-year-old Sujan Raut also succumbed after being injured in the clash.

Earlier today, protesters set a vehicle of Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, on fire.

The Korean Language Test candidates were staging demonstrations demanding that they be allowed to appear for language tests for jobs in the manufacturing sector in South Korea.

Those who failed the language proficiency test for shipbuilding jobs took to the streets, demanding they be allowed to appear for language tests for the manufacturing sector.

