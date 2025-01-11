Nepal drench in celebration of 303rd National Unification Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 11 : Nepal marked the 303rd birth anniversary of then King Prithivi Narayan Shah- the founding father of modern Nepal with fanfare and gaiety on Saturday.

A 108-foot long flower garland, bouquets to the circumnutating statute of King Shah that stands tall in front of the nation's administrative capital- the Singhadurbar was crowded throughout the day.

Amongst those who paid homage to the campaigner of national unification included Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, as well as Chief of Army Staff, Members of Parliament and commoners.

"The unification day is a special occasion when the epitome of about 30 million Nepali citizens and Nepal's unification epitome was born- high Highness Prithivi Narayan Shah. Born some 300 years back, if he hadn't initiated the movement to unite all the factional states- we wouldn't have been Nepali nor Nepal would have existed, I would say. He is our Icon of national unity and strength," Bhola Adhikari, a resident of Kathmandu toldafter paying homage to the founder of modern Nepal.

Prithvi Narayan Shah was born on 7 January 1723 as the first child of Nara Bhupal Shah and Kaushalyawati in the Gorkha Palace. He ascended to the throne of Gorkha Kingdom on April 3, 1743, and started the unification of Nepal. He is also credited for moving the royal seat of power from Gorkha to Kathmandu.

Before the unification, Nepal was divided into 52 principalities. King Prithvi Narayan Shah became successful in expanding Nepal's borders to the Tista River in the east to the Chepe River in the west. After his death, his successors further expanded Nepal's western borders to Kangada.

"The Royal Highness Prithivi Narayan Shah unified all the small states including the Kathmandu Valley and gave birth to modern Nepal. That's why he also can be credited as the creator of this nation," Nagamal Baidhya another denizen of Kathmandu told ANI.

Prithvi Narayan Shah conquered Nuwakot in 1744 and the Kathmandu Valley 25 years later in 1769. After conquering the Nepal Valley as the Kathmandu Valley was called at that time, Prithvi Narayan Shah gradually annexed Chaudandu Bijayapur and other principalities towards the east. He died in January 1775.

Prithvi Narayan Shah is credited with initiating the unification of Nepal with the support of all castes and communities. In line with the teachings of the former king of the Himalayan Nation, President Ram Chandra Paudel in his best wishes on the 303rd birth anniversary states that the teachings of Prithivi Narayan Shah are equally relevant and popular even today.

President Paudel said that while remembering Prithvi Narayan Shah we should also recall his 'Divyopadesh' (divine teachings).

"These teachings still guide economic development, patriotism and building diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries," the President said.

President Paudel also acknowledged Prithvi Narayan Shah's pivotal role in uniting small, scattered states to establish modern Nepal.

Further highlighting the steps by former King, President Paudel said, "this campaign by Nepal's brave ancestors throughout history, which enabled Nepalis today to take pride in a sovereign and independent nation. Building on this foundation, Nepal has been declared an independent, indivisible, sovereign, secular, inclusive, democratic, socialism-oriented federal democratic republic."

President Paudel emphasised that the contributions of many predecessors in transforming Nepal from small, scattered states into its current form must never be forgotten.

Further expressing his hope that the occasion of National Unity Day would inspire all citizens to uphold the nation's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity while striving for the people's happiness and prosperity.

"May this day strengthen our commitment to national unity and inspire progress towards a prosperous Nepal," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor