Nepal Embassy in Bangladesh issues advisory for students in wake of anti-quota protests

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 17 : Nepal's embassy in Dhaka has issued an advisory for Nepali students to stay indoors and follow the instructions of their respective universities and college administrators after the students' protest intensified over the government jobs quota.

The advisory follows Bangladeshi government's decision to shut down all public and private universities after protests by students against a quota system for government jobs. There has been escalation in violence following protests with media reports stating that six people were killed on Tuesday.

"The students are also requested to contact the embassy in case the administrators ask them to move to safer places or if the situation at their current accommodation is unsafe," the advisory reads.

The embassy urged students to stay indoors and follow the instructions of their respective university and college administrations.

The embassy further stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with concerned government agencies and college administrative bodies for the safety of Nepali students.

The embassy has also given two contact numbers for any assistance. Yojana Bamjan, second secretary at the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka: +8801880691013 and Riya Chhetri: +8801745407958.

Bangladesh has seen protests over quota system that reserves significant number of civil service posts for certain groups, including children of those who took part in the country's 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

