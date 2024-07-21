Nepal: Embassy of India celebrates Ashadha Purnima with Buddhist sects in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 21 : The Embassy of India in Kathmandu commemorated the auspicious occasion of Ashadha Purnima with a special event attended by representatives from several Buddhist sects and monasteries across Nepal.

Ashadha Purnima holds significant importance as it marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his initial five ascetic disciples at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh.

This sermon, known for introducing the 'Four Noble Truths' and the 'Noble Eightfold Path', is commemorated as the 'First Turning of the Wheel of Dharma', following Lord Buddha's enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

On the auspicious occasion of #AshadhaPurnima, @IndiaInNepal hosted a prayer ceremony comprising representatives of Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana sects from across monasteries in Nepal. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/osS2PZrhhq— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) July 21, 2024

The celebrations at the embassy included ceremonial prayers led by the Theravada Sangha, Mahayana Sangha, and Vajrayana Sangha.

Participants also engaged in the recitation and dedication of prayers from the Buddhist Sutras, reflecting the spiritual depth and cultural heritage shared by India and Nepal.

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Prasanna Shrivastava highlighted the profound impact of Lord Buddha's teachings, emphasising the enduring cultural ties and mutual respect for sacred Buddhist sites between India and Nepal. DCM Shrivastava underscored Buddhism as a unifying force that has fostered strong bilateral relations over centuries.

The event at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu not only celebrated the teachings of Lord Buddha but also strengthened the cultural bonds between the two nations, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting peace and harmony through ancient wisdom.

The embassy also organised a programme on the eve of Ashadha Purnima in Lumbini to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vaisakha Buddha Purnima. The vibrant cultural evening was widely attended and showcased shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal.

The Embassy's initiative underscores India's commitment to nurturing cultural diplomacy and fostering deeper understanding among communities that share a rich Buddhist heritage.

