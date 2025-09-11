Nepal experiencing political meltdown, India should closely monitor: Former envoy Rakesh Sood

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 11 : Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Rakesh Sood, commented on the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, stating that the country is experiencing a "political meltdown" and a "complete legal vacuum."

He noted that calls for dissolving parliament and forming an interim government are complicated by the Nepali Constitution, which lacks provisions for such arrangements.

"It is for the Nepalese to decide what form of governance they want... If it is in keeping with what the people want, then so be it," Sood told ANI, acknowledging discussions around amending the Constitution and potential interim government candidates, including Sushila Karki, Balen Shah, and OP Aryal, among others.

He emphasised the unpredictability of the situation due to constitutional constraints.

Addressing India's approach to the tensions in Nepal, Sood highlighted the importance of India staying out of Nepal's internal political conflicts. "We should be glad that we have not been brought into the political slugfest that is underway in Nepal..This is an internal matter for the Nepalese to sort out," he said.

He added that India has taken steps to secure its interests, including sealing the border, and will continue to closely monitor the situation and emerging leadership in Nepal.

Commenting on the recent protests in Nepal, Sood pointed to growing public discontent with the system as a key factor. He identified the social media platform ban announced on September 4 as the "catalyst" that sparked widespread protests.

"There was a fairly high degree of discontent and resentment about the system... The social media ban provided that trigger mechanism which led to the protests," he said.

The statement comes amid ongoing unrest, as anti-establishment protests led by Nepal's Gen Z continue across the country.

Earlier in the day, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel appealed to maintain peace, asserting that he is making "every effort" to find a way out of the current situation.

President Paudel said, "Respected Nepali brothers and sisters, I am making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country within the constitutional framework and to protect democracy and maintain peace and order in the country. I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country."

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have stated that widespread corruption and political stagnation are the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government, reflecting the very issues the President referenced in his call for dialogue and peace.

The protest leaders in a press conference on Thursday have also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese who have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8.

The Gen Z-led movement, which initially began as a peaceful protest, has seen moments of violence and chaos, which the leaders blame on political infiltrators.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

