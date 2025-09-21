Nepal forms high-level judicial inquiry commission to investigate violence, destruction during Gen-Z movement

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 21 : A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Sunday has formed a three-member high-level judicial inquiry commission to investigate violence and destruction during the Gen-Z movement.

According to Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, former Special Court Chair and retired High Court judge Gauri Bahadur Kaki will lead the commission, which will have two additional members.

"A principled agreement to establish the inquiry body had already been made in last week's Cabinet session. Final endorsement about the formation of the commission and the members was made today," Aryal confirmed.

As per the minister, the commission also includes former Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Nepal Police Bigyan Raj Sharma and advocate Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari as members. Formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, the commission has been given a tenure of three months to complete its investigation.

Tension flared in Nepal after police killed 21 protesting students and youths on September 8 while they were protesting in front of the parliament during the anti-corruption movement and the end of the social media ban. The following day, 39 people died, of whom fifteen had died of burns. The remaining 12 deaths were recorded till the seventh day following the violence.

The postmortem report of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley states death due to bullet injuries to the head and chest. During the protest, police are only allowed to fire on the protestors below the knee to control the situation.

The newly formed interim government, on September 12, had declared those who died in the recent "Gen-Z uprising" as martyrs and decided to provide one million Nepali rupees as cash relief to families.

In addition, the cabinet meeting following the induction of three ministers endorsed the proposal to give an additional half a million Nepali rupees to the families of those killed. This was the first Cabinet meeting after Sushila Karki was appointed prime minister on September 12.

In the preliminary survey conducted earlier this week, about seven hundred vehicles were torched and permanently damaged. As per the survey by a government staff organisation, more than 250 four-wheelers and more than 450 two-wheelers have been damaged beyond use after being set on fire.

In the aftermath of the Gen Z protests, insurance claims have also continued to rise, with preliminary claims standing at staggering numbers. 20.70 billion, which reflects the scale of destruction unleashed during the September 8 and 9 agitations.

According to records with the Nepal Insurance Authority (NIA), a total of 1,984 claims have been filed till Thursday, almost all linked to private businesses and properties. With public structures uninsured, companies are spared from additional exposure except for government vehicles under third-party liability coverage.

Some insurers are facing unprecedented pressure. The Oriental Insurance, a private insurance company, alone has received claims worth NRs 5.147 billion. Another private insurance company, Siddhartha Premier Insurance, follows with 258 claims totalling NRs 4.93 billion, while Shikhar Insurance faces 366 claims amounting to NRs 2.39 billion.

The losses have rippled into the government-owned Nepal Reinsurance Company (NRIC), which now carries liabilities of NRs 11.77 billion from 14 non-life insurers. Among its biggest burdens are reinsurance provisions linked to some of the country's most prominent institutions and businesses.

These include Bhat-bhateni Superstore, Kantipur Media Group, Ullens School, CG Impex, United Distributors, and the looting of 18 kg of gold from Rastriya Banijya Bank's New Baneshwor branch, as well as claims from Pokhara-based Bagaicha Hotel and Hotel Sarobar.

