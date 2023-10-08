Nepal forms mechanism to oversee situation in Israel, casualties feared: Foreign Minister Saud

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 8 : Nepal has formed a mechanism to oversee the situation in Israel, as the Himalayan Nation fear casualties after the recent terrorist attack by Hamas, Foreign Minister NP Saud announced on Sunday.

Addressing the session of the House of Representatives on Sunday afternoon, the country's Foreign Minister briefed about the situation of Nepali nationals in Israel.

"There are a total of 4500 Nepali as caregivers, and a total of 265 Nepali students are in Israel under the government-initiated 'Learn and Earn' program. Out of them, 121 from Nepal's Agriculture University, 97 from Tribhuvan University and 49 from Sudurpaschim University," said NP Saud.

"Out of the 49 students from Sudurpaschim University, 17 were studying in Kibbutz. As per the Nepali Embassy, this area (Kibbutz) is near to the Gaza area and Hamas has been attacking sporadically. Out of 17 Nepalese, 2 are in good condition while 3 are admitted to a local hospital after sustaining injuries. The remaining 12 are out of contact, some of them might have been killed. All the mechanisms have been deployed to ascertain their status," Saud added.

The Foreign Minister also said that the Government of Nepal has been following the unfolding events seriously and formed a mechanism to oversee the development.

"The Government of Nepal has taken this incident with utmost seriousness. Earlier this morning a meeting was called in the chairmanship of the Prime Minister which has formed a mechanism in coordination with the Foreign Minister comprising all the concerned authorities. The mechanism will oversee the development, evaluate the situation of Nepali there and coordinate the rescue and other activities as per the need of the situation," Saud said.

On Saturday, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel while extending his sympathies to the injured Nepalese citizens there.

"I unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Israel this morning. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured. At this critical hour, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to injured Nepalis and other innocent victims and their families," Nepal PM posted on X.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued a press statement confirming that nine Nepal nationals have been injured with two in serious condition after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel.

"We have been informed that a farm, where 14 Nepalis were working, was also under attack. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured while two of them are in serious condition. Further updates will be made in due course," the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated in the release.

Further, the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated that it was in close contact with citizens living in Israel and was facilitating the medical assistance of the injured.

"The Embassy of Nepal in Israel is in close communication with the Nepalis living in the areas under attack. The Embassy is also in contact and coordination with the Israeli authorities for the safety, security and rescue of the Nepalis as well as medical treatment of the injured," the release stated further.

According to the records of the government, an estimated 4500 Nepal nationals are currently residing in Israel. The Nepal government also requested its citizens to remain cautious and follow the safety measures advised by the authorities.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry's statement comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

More than 300 people have been killed in the Hamas attack that has resulted in a state of terror in Israel.

