Nepal heads to vote in local by-polls to elect 41 representatives

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 1 : Serpentine lines were seen outside polling station in Kathmandu before the polling opened at 7am (local Time) on Sunday.

Turn by turn, people waited patiently to exercise their democratic rights as the Himalayan nation held the bypolls to elect 41 local representatives.

As per the electoral body of Nepal, three representatives already have been elected unopposed while the polling is taking place to elect remaining 41 representatives for various posts. At least 376 people are in the fray for the remaining posts.

The district coordination committee candidates in Kailali and Okhaldhunga won unopposed from the Nepali Congress. While Tek Raj Bhattarai and Tika Kumari Chaudhary of the Congress were unchallenged, CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate Jagat Gharti had no contenders for the Putha Uttarganga Rural Municipality ward 2 chairperson post, according to election officials.

"The election should be held timely and people also should vote for those who would help people in getting the desired development and who work on to address the grievances of the public," Tuknath Dhakal, a voter in Kathmandu toldas he exercised his franchise.

Sunday's by-polls will elect one Mayor, one Deputy-Mayor, two Rural Municipality Chair, four rural municipality vice-chairman and 33 ward chairs in various local bodies of the Himalayan Nation.

According to the Local Level Election Act 2017, if the position of the district coordination committee chief, deputy chief, rural municipality chairperson, vice-chairperson, municipality mayor, deputy mayor and ward chair falls vacant for any reason before the end of their term and if more than one year of their term remains, the remaining term will be filled through a by-election.

"Definitely this is a democratic practice. Through election, people can choose those whom they want to rule them or work for them. The party which they favour or the person whom they want to be in power and make them the people's representative, it's a big opportunity for the people. These periodical elections would help survive the democratic practice of the people," Shaligram Sharma Paudel, also the former election commission official toldafter exercising his franchise.

As per the Election Commission, a total of 20 parties are standing in the fray fielding their candidates for various posts.

Among the 41 posts, Koshi and Karnali provinces are holding by-elections for eight posts each. Madhesh and Bagmati will witness by-elections for seven posts. Sudurpaschim will have the by-election for five posts and Lumbini six. A by-election will be held in Gandaki for one post only.

According to the Election Commission, elections is also being held for the mayor of Kirtipur Municipality in Kathmandu and the deputy mayor of Nalgad Municipality in Jajarkot.

Similarly, elections are being held for the posts of chairperson of Gramthan Rural Municipality of Morang and Mahabu Rural Municipality of Dailekh, Gaurishankar Rural Municipality of Dolakha, Sarkegad Rural Municipality of Humla, and vice chairperson of Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality of Bajura.

Election is underway for the ward chairperson of Sirijanga Rural Municipality-3 of Taplejung, Kankai Municipality-6 of Jhapa, Laligurans Municipality-8 of Tehrathum, Gadhi Rural Municipality-6 of Sunsari, Molung Rural Municipality-5 of Okhaldhunga, and Triyuga Municipality-12 of Udayapur.

Likewise, polls are being held for ward chairpersons in Belka Municipality-9 of Udayapur, Dakneshwari Municipality wards 1 and 4 of Saptari, Dhanushadham Municipality-1 of Dhanusha, Ramgopalpur Municipality-2 of Mahottari, Ishanath Municipality-7, Rajpur Municipality-6 and Gadhimai Municipality-8 of Rautahat. Kakani Rural Municipality-2 of Nuwakot, Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-12 of Makawanpur, Gorkha Municipality-5 of Gorkha, Musikot Municipality-1 of Gulmi, Runtigadhi Rural Municipality-4 of Rolpa, Thakurbaba Municipality-4 of Bardiya, and Suddhodhan Rural Municipality-1 of Kapilvastu also have headed for by-election, according to the Election Commission.

Similarly, elections are also being held for ward chairpersons in Dullu Municipality-13 of Dailekh, Tilagufa Municipality-4 of Kalikot, Kushe Rural Municipality-7 of Jajarkot,

Tripurasundari Municipality-5 of Dolpa, Sanibheri Rural Municipality-5 of Rukum (West), Surma Rural Municipality-4 of Bajhang, Purbichauki Rural Municipality-6 of Doti, Duhun Rural Municipality-5 of Darchula and Bhimdatta Municipality-6 of Kanchanpur.

