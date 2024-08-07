Nepal heightens border, embassy security amid political turmoil in Bangladesh

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 7 : Nepali security agencies have heightened vigilance across the border and at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu following political changes in Dhaka.

The security agencies are on high alert to prevent unauthorized entry from Bangladesh via India, as people may seek refuge. In Kathmandu, security around the Bangladeshi Embassy has been increased to prevent possible protests and gatherings.

"We have increased vigilance around the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu and areas where Bangladeshi nationals in Nepal might gather for any occasion relating to the political change back there. We have an open border with India, and we have coordinated with the SSB, India, and are patrolling jointly alongside the border to prevent illegal entries," DIG Kumar Neupane, Spokesperson of the Armed Police Force (APF), confirmed toover the phone.

Chief of Nepal's Armed Police Force, Raju Aryal, also held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Bharatiya Sima Surakshya Bal (Indian SSB)'s DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary about increasing surveillance.

Nepal's Home Ministry has issued a circular to the security agencies to prevent possible entries from Bangladesh in the wake of political changes. According to officials from the security agencies, forces along the Nepal border have been advised to "return those Bangladeshi nationals who haven't completed the visa process."

Nepal's intelligence agency has alerted the security agencies of possible demonstrations in Kathmandu by Bangladeshi nationals in Nepal ahead of the political turmoil in their home country.

The Armed Police Force has increased patrols along the border with India in Jhapa, Morang, and Sunsari districts. The Home Ministry has also directed security bodies to heighten presence and surveillance at all border crossings.

Bangladesh, which had remained tense since last month, saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and leave the country on Monday. Hasina has applied for political asylum in the United Kingdom, which is expected soon. A helicopter transporting her flew to India's Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

The aircraft's movement was monitored by the Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to the Hindon air base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Celebrations and protests were reported across Dhaka and Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister. After Hasina resigned and left the country, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister.

Protestors were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building, with people taking things from inside.

Protesters set fire to Sudha Sadan, the private residence of Sheikh Hasina's family in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. A fire was set inside the house, and protestors were seen taking items out.

Protesters also vandalized the residence of the Chief Justice. Several people were seen entering the Chief Justice's residence by climbing over its wall, and commotion and vandalism were reported from inside. Various items in the residence were taken away.

Protesters set fire to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi. The agitators also set fire to the Dhaka district office of the Awami League on Monday.

