Nepal inaugurates hospital building built with India's financial assistance

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 8 : The ward building of Dhulikhel Hospital in Dhulikhel Municipality in Nepal's Kavrepalanchowk, funded by the Government of India, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The project was inaugurated by Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said, "India-Nepal partners in Development, Ward Building of Dhulikhel Hospital at Dhulikhel Municipality, Kavrepalanchowk was inaugurated today by Shri Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary."

The post further stated, "This High Impact Community Development Project #HICDP is built with Government of India's financial assistance under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'."

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement that the project was completed at a total cost of Nepalese Rupee (NPR) 42.60 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of ward building with other facilities for this hospital. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal. This project was implemented through Dhulikhel Municipality, Kavrepalanchowk. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal," the release stated.

The mayor of Dhulikhel Municipality, Political representatives and Executive Director, and Administrative Director, of Dhulikhel Hospital in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The setting up of ward buildings will help to provide quality infrastructure and an improved environment for health care service to the people in Nepal. Since 2003, the government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects.

Among these, 106 projects are in Bagmati Province, including 7 in Kavrepalanchowk. India has also gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses to hospitals, health posts, and educational institutions in Nepal, with 236 ambulances and 98 school buses in Bagmati Province, including eight school buses and 16 ambulances in Kavrepalanchowk District.

Notably, an Advanced Life Support ambulance was gifted to Dhulikhel Hospital in January 2021. This Ambulance serves in the first line of treatment and contributes significantly to emergency health care.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors," the release from the embassy stated.

The inauguration event was attended by the mayor, Dhulikhel Municipality officials, political representatives, government officials, hospital management, and social workers.

