Nepal increases security after pro-monarchy supporters clash with police, suspected agitators arrested

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 24 : Nepal increased security around its capital city Kathmandu, a day after pro-monarchy protestors clashed with police.

Local administration has imposed restrictions in several places to prevent further escalation as plans for further protests in the upcoming days have been announced.

Security forces have been mobilised around the Bhaktapur residence of controversial businessman Durga Prasai, who is leading the protests, while his supporters have been arrested from various locations in Kathmandu.

On Thursday, the protestors had moved away from their designated protest area. Jitendra Basnet, the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, said, "In yesterday's programme and press conference, they exceeded the limits of freedom of expression provided by the constitution. Provocative statements indicating violence, vandalism of public property, and arson were heard."

Following the statement, the officer claimed that allowing the group to hold a mass meeting in the Tinkune area could lead to further tension, potentially endangering the airport.

"The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is monitoring the situation closely," Basnet said.

The local administration has devised a strategy to prevent the crowd from reaching the Tinkune area by using force, as verbally communicated to the protesting party.

Police cracked down on protestors hiding around the Tinkune area, near the Tribhuvan International Airport, where the protest was planned for the second day following Thursday's clash. Police also searched the baggage of suspected passersby.

During yesterday's protest, Prasai allegedly spoke out against the current federal system, which he claims to have failed.

Prasai has threatened to topple the republican system and reinstate the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008. Prasai has been running a campaign titled 'Saving Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizen Rescue Campaign.'

The 'controversial' businessman has brought people from various districts of Nepal under his 'Nation, Nationality, Religion-Culture and Citizen Rescue Campaign.' Prasai has worked closely with former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the incumbent Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The relationship between Prasai and Oli has soured lately, with both making allegations against each other. Prasai has been making claims to topple the current Nepal government and "reinstate the monarchy and Hindu Kingdom."

His supporters during the protest on Thursday also raised pro-monarchy slogans against the republican system, which Nepal adopted about a decade ago.

The Kathmandu District Administration had imposed prohibitory orders at various locations, including the area near Singha Durbar, the administrative capital and the Federal Parliament. Later, the Prime Minister's Residence and the President's Office were also added to the list of restricted areas.

