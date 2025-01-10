Nepal: India Embassy celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 : The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Friday organised a special event to mark Vishwa Hindi Diwas at the Embassy premises.

As a part of the programme, several schools in Kathmandu participated in Hindi poetry recitations and skits, where students presented powerful poems on a range of thought-provoking themes. The artist from Nepal Pragya Pratisthaan also participated in the event.

Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor (Political and PIC) at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, said that there are many commonalities between India and Nepal on religious, cultural and linguistic lines.

"Language binds two societies and nations. Hindi always has been breaking the barrier of geographical boundaries and united two different cultures. In the case of Nepal and India, both countries have had cultural and literary relations from time immemorial. Both the countries' religious, cultural and linguistic heirloom are common. This is the reason behind the coordinated relation between the people of both the nations and moving forward together," said addressing the event.

Counsellor Brandon also read out the message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. She emphasized that World Hindi Day serves as a reminder of the rich linguistic heritage and cultural identity of Hindi speakers.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Hindi enthusiasts and scholars of Nepal whose contributions have played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond of friendship between Nepal and India through the promotion of the Hindi language.

India-Nepal Maitri Kavi Sammelan was also held on the occasion, where distinguished poets recited Hindi poetry, captivating and mesmerizing the audience.

Mangal Prasad Gupta, Member of Parliament and President, Hindi Manch Nepal; Gopal Thakur, Chairman, Language Commission, Government of Nepal; Nisha Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Nepal Music and Drama Pragyana Pratishthan graced the event.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas has its underpinnings in the first World Hindi Conference that was organized on 10 January 1975 in Nagpur, India. Therefore, Vishwa Hindi Diwas is globally celebrated every year on January 10.

