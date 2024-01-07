Nepal, India hold 11th meeting of Joint Steering Committee on Power Sector Cooperation

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 7 : The 11th meeting of the Joint Steering Committee on Power Sector Cooperation (JSC) was held in Chitwan, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India and Gopal Prasad Sigdel, secretary (Energy), Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

"The meeting followed the signing of the Agreement on Long-Term Power Trade between India and Nepal on January 4, 2024. This was preceded by the 11th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Power Sector Cooperation (JWG) held on January 3, which was co-chaired by Dr. D. Sai Baba, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power and Nabin Raj Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Government of Nepal in Kathmandu," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

The meetings comprehensively reviewed the bilateral power sector cooperation between India and Nepal, including power trade and the implementation of hydropower projects and transmission lines. The progress made by various bilateral committees, including the Joint Technical Team (JTT), was also discussed.

The modalities of cross-border power trade through 132 kV and below transmission lines were approved during the meeting. This assumes special significance as three new 132 kV lines, i.e., second circuit of Raxaul (Bihar, India) -Parwanipur (Nepal), the second circuit of Kataiya (Bihar, India) -Kusaha (Nepal) and the new Nautanwa (Uttar Pradesh, India)-Mainhiya (Nepal) were inaugurated by the External Affairs Minister of India and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal on January 4.

These lines add about 200 MW transmission capacity enhancing the overall transmission capacity between India and Nepal to 1400 MW. Further, the New Nautanwa-Mainhiya transmission line is the first connection between Nepal and the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.

Achieving progress on the India-Nepal Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation issued during the visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India in April 2022, both sides agreed to hold the first meeting of the Joint Hydro Development Committee (JHDC) soon.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal also called on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, before the JSC.

The two sides agreed to continue the discussions on the subject and decided to meet soon for the next sessions of the JWG/JSC meetings to be organised by the Indian side.

