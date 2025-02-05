"Nepal-India Rang Mahotsav" begins in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 5 : The "Nepal-India Rang Mahotsav" festival, a celebration of music and drama, commenced in Kathmandu on Wednesday, as announced by the Indian Embassy

The first edition of the festival is taking place at the Nepal Cultural Corporation Auditorium in Kathmandu, the post on social media states.

"India in Nepal (Embassy of India Kathmandu) is delighted to support the 'Nepal-Bharat Rang Mahotsav', a joint theatre festival between India and Nepal. The festival, hosted by the Nepal Academy of Music & Drama (Nepal), in collaboration with the National School of Drama (India), with the support of the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation, will feature six theatre performancesthree from Nepal and three from India. This festival will help in furthering people-to-people exchanges and enhance collaboration between our two countries in the field of art and culture. Beginning today, February 5, it will run until February 12 at the Nepal Cultural Corporation Auditorium in Jamal," the Facebook post of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu states.

According to the post, three plays from Nepal and three from India will be performed during the festival. This festival has previously been held in India, and this will be the first time it is being organized in Nepal through the collaboration between Nepal and India.

On February 5, the play "Gacchami," written by Sike Lal and directed by Sunil Pokharel, is being performed. The following day, "Katha Kasturi," written by Nayanraj Pandey and directed by Diya Maskey, will take the stage. While on February 7, "Jun

Parikatha Matra Hoina," directed by Namrata KC, will be showcased.

On February 8, the Indian play "Mai Ri Main Ka Se Kahoon," written by Vijaydan Detha and directed by Ajay Kumar, will be performed. On February 9, "Babuji," written by Mithileshwar and directed by Rajesh Singh, will be presented. On February 10, the Indian play "Tajmahal Ke Tender," written by Ajay Shukla and directed by Chitranjan Tripathi, will be staged.

