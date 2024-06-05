Nepal: Indian Embassy celebrates World Environment Day, organises tree-plantation drive

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 5 : The Embassy of India in Nepal organised a tree plantation drive on Wednesday to celebrate World Environment Day.

The tree-plantation drive was organised in collaboration with the Metropolitan Municipality of Lalitpur.

Nawal Kishor Sah Sudi, Minister of Forest and Environment, Government of Nepal, Chribabu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, and the Ambassador of India to Nepal participated in this special plantation drive near Chardham Temple Parisar, Sankata Bridge, Ward No. 1, Lalitpur, Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in an official release.

Several political representatives, government officials, social workers, and environmental enthusiasts participated in the event highlighting the shared commitment for the protection and preservation of the environment.

"The Ambassador of India to Nepal, in his address, highlighted that the special event had been organized especially on the occasion of World Environment Day to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and to encourage individual and collective efforts to safeguard it for future generations," the release added.

Nepal's Minister of Forest and Environment, and the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, in their remarks, emphasised the importance of cooperation and partnerships in protecting the planet for future generations.

150 trees were planted by the participants during the event.

Earlier on Wednesday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Today Narendra Modi started the "Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam" campaign. The PM urged the countrymen as well as people from all over the world to plant a tree with their mother or in her name. This the PM said will be a precious gift from you to them. The PM also called on people to share their pictures related to this on social media with #Plant4Mother.

