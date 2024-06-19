Nepal: Indian embassy organises yoga demonstration in Pokhara ahead of International Day of Yoga

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 19 : To celebrate the 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India organised a Yoga demonstration on the banks of Phewa Lake in Pokhara on Wednesday, an official release said.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy, the celebration began early in the morning with a series of yoga sessions led by experienced instructors, showcasing a range of asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation techniques.

"Participants were guided through the physical and mental benefits of each practice, emphasising the holistic approach of Yoga to physical and mental health.

The Embassy of India also organised a yoga demonstration and health consultation with Ayurvedic practitioners in association with Pokhara University," the release further stated.

Prof Prem Narayan Aryal, Vice Chancellor, Pokhara University graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The Vice-Chancellor thanked the Embassy of India for organising the event and encouraged the student participants to explore the benefits of Yoga in order to lead mindful and healthy lives.

Reputed Yoga instructors delivered lectures on the benefits of Yoga and its practical utility in day-to-day life, especially for the youth.

The students and faculty of Pokhara University also benefitted from expert consultations from reputed Ayurveda experts who provided valuable insights and advice on incorporating Ayurveda and Yoga into daily life.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, including officials of local administration, members of various local Yoga organisations, retired Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army and staff members of the Embassy's Pension Paying Office (PPO) in Pokhara, who joined in to promote the ancient practice of Yoga for health and well-being, according to a release from Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor