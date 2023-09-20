Nepal: Indian envoy inaugurates three education-related projects worth NRs 90.80mn

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 20 : Ambassador of India Naveen Srivastava visited Kanchanpur and Kailali districts of Sudurpashchim and inaugurated education-sector projects, Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a release.

During his visit, the Ambassador inaugurated and handed over to local District authorities three community development projects: one campus building and two school buildings built with financial assistance from the Government of India at a total cost of Nepalese Rupee (NRs) 90.80 million.

These projects are - Tikapur Multiple Campus (NRs 35.20 million), Tikapur Municipality, Kailali District, Shree Pashupati Shiksha Mandir (NRs.26.40 million) Belauri Municipality and Shree Siddhanath Secondary School (NRs.29.20 million), Bhimdatta Municipality in Kanchanpur District.

The political leaders from Kailali and Kanchanpur Districts, social workers, officials of Nepal Government, representatives of the campus and schools and local communities were also present on this occasion.

These projects, which are providing education to almost 2500 students of Kanchanpur and Kailali districts, were taken up as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation framework, will augment the educational infrastructure of the area for the benefit of youth. The DCC Kailali and DCC Kanchanpur were the implementing agencies for these projects, the release said.

During the visit, the Ambassador accompanied by Ramesh Lekhak, Member of Parliament, Kanchanpur and local government officials, also visited the project site for the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dodhara Chandni. An agreement to build this ICP with Indian grant assistance was signed during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India in June 2023. The ICP when completed will further economic ties between (Indian and Nepal flags) and will particularly benefit Sudurpashchim province.

The ambassador held meetings with the representatives of the Nepal-India Friendship Association & the local chambers of Commerce. During these interactions, the Ambassador appreciated their contribution to promoting the India-Nepal Bilateral relationship and discussed ways to further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries by bolstering people-to-people and economic linkages. The ambassador also reiterated the very robust development partnership between India and Nepal and expressed the continued commitment of the Government of India to continue to bolster this partnership as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 546 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 483 projects. Amongst these, 40 Projects are in Sudurpashchim Province with 8 projects undertaken in Kailali District and 10 projects undertaken in Kanchanpur District. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 10 ambulances and 10 School Buses in Kailali District and 14 ambulances and 2 School Buses in Kanchanpur District, to date, including one Ambulance and four school buses provided to these two districts recently (in July 2023).

These projects are a reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complement the efforts of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education in Nepal, the release said.

