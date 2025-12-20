Nepal Interim PM calls on people to gear up for election, brushes off claims of election postponement "baseless"

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 20 : Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has rejected claims of attempts to postpone the election slated for March next year. Addressing the nation on the completion of 100 days of her six-month tenure, which ends after the conduct of elections, Karki reiterated that the polls will be held on the stipulated date and that the government has been working towards it.

In a recorded address to the nation released on Saturday, the interim Nepal Premier described the March election as the only sure way to provide stability to the nation and usher in a new era.

"There is curiosity and confusion in the minds of some people. Those who have been asking, 'Is the country really heading towards elections? Can the government guarantee peace and security?' Today, from this platform, I want to make it clear to the country and the world, the election to the House of Representatives to be held on Falgun 21, 2082 (March 5, 2026) is no longer just an agenda; it is the only sure way to provide stability to our country and usher in a new era. I want to assure you that rumours of postponing or stopping the elections are completely baseless and misleading. This government is as determined as a rock to hold the elections on time, in a fair and fearless environment," Karki said.

Further adding, she said, "The government has completed all preparations for the election on its part. We have left no stone unturned in terms of security. The 'Integrated Election Security Plan' has been approved, and the mobilisation of the Nepal Army has been ensured."

Karki became the Prime Minister after the Gen Z uprising in September toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led government. President Ramchandra Poudel formed the interim government with the mandate of holding House elections within six months.

"Elections are not about winning or losing; they are a campaign to win democracy and good governance. Elections are the legitimate way to fulfil your desire for a corruption-free society and a well-governed government. I would especially like to say to our 'Gen Z' youth, express your anger and dreams on the ballot now. Street protests raise questions, but ballots provide solutions. The state protects your every vote," the interim Premier of the Himalayan nation said.

The protest of September 8, which was in defiance of a social media ban and corruption, led by youths, the Gen Z, turned into a bloodbath after police opened fire on protesters who had marched to Parliament.

In Kathmandu alone, 23 protesters, mainly youths, were gunned down by the police. The next day, on September 9, violent mobs burnt private and public infrastructure, businesses and properties. A total of 76 people have been confirmed dead till date.

The post-mortem reports of those killed in police firing in the Kathmandu Valley stated death due to bullet injuries to the head and chest. During protests, police are only allowed to fire below the knee to control the situation.

Police had also used some lethal weapons to crack down on protesters, following which former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down from his post. However, Oli remained adamant about not resigning despite rising pressure.

Appointed as Interim Prime Minister on September 12, Karki had recommended to the President the dissolution of Parliament and called for elections on March 5, 2026. One hundred days since her appointment, Karki, in her address, stated that the country has returned to the path of peace after the tragic incidents of September 8 and 9. She recalled that those who died during the protests have been declared martyrs.

"Today, more than 18.1 million Nepalis hold the key to changing the destiny of their country. The participation of 114 political parties in this process proves how strong the roots of our democracy are. Despite differences in ideologies, we all stand together to guide the country forward," Karki said.

Political parties have expressed serious concerns over poll security, particularly due to thousands of inmates who fled several prisons and arms looted during the September unrest.

In the last week of November, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal told National Assembly members that 723 weapons had been recovered. Of the 14,554 prisoners and detainees who escaped or fled prisons and detention centres during the Gen Z protests, 9,697 were brought back.

Addressing these concerns, Prime Minister Karki said that of the 1,342 weapons looted during the movement, the majority have already been recovered. According to her, a total of 465 damaged police offices were brought back into operation, making the security system robust.

The interim Prime Minister concluded her speech by calling upon all Nepalis to exercise their franchise, highlighting it as "a national ritual that opens the door to change".

"Let us celebrate the upcoming election on Falgun 21 (March 5, 2026) as a national ritual that opens the door to change. Let us take the country in a new direction by binding ourselves in the thread of national unity. This election will begin a new, clean and golden chapter in Nepal's politics."

